Danny Trevathan would like you to say his name properly

ESPN’s Jason Witten may be surprised to learn that Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan is the NFC defensive player of the week. Witten possibly would say that the award should have gone to Danny Trevathian.

Yes, Trevathian. Witten repeatedly mispronounced Trevathan’s name that way during Monday night’s broadcast.

It was bad enough that Trevathan himself called Witten out for the blunder.

The first time is no big deal, especially for a guy who is still getting his sea legs in the booth. But after he said it wrong the first time, someone in the production truck needed to tell him. So either someone did and Witten continued to repeat the error, or no one did and Witten continued to repeat the error.

Is it a big deal? Some would say it’s not. Others would say that, given the player-driven nature of the sport, getting all the names right all the time should be a given. Especially for someone who played the game himself.