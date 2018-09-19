Danny Trevathan would like you to say his name properly

Posted by Mike Florio on September 19, 2018, 2:42 PM EDT
ESPN’s Jason Witten may be surprised to learn that Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan is the NFC defensive player of the week. Witten possibly would say that the award should have gone to Danny Trevathian.

Yes, Trevathian. Witten repeatedly mispronounced Trevathan’s name that way during Monday night’s broadcast.

It was bad enough that Trevathan himself called Witten out for the blunder.

The first time is no big deal, especially for a guy who is still getting his sea legs in the booth. But after he said it wrong the first time, someone in the production truck needed to tell him. So either someone did and Witten continued to repeat the error, or no one did and Witten continued to repeat the error.

Is it a big deal? Some would say it’s not. Others would say that, given the player-driven nature of the sport, getting all the names right all the time should be a given. Especially for someone who played the game himself.

8 responses to “Danny Trevathan would like you to say his name properly

  1. I’m my life I’ve never ever heard an announcer mispronounce a players name.
    The fact that he didn’t correct it is inexcusable, and he needs to be fired.
    No, thats not enough.
    He needs to be caned. Caned and jailed, that ought to do it.

    Or, just point it out and see if the rookie announcer corrects it in the future. See, it can be hard to immediately correct a mispronunciation that you honestly thought was correct. It’s not like Witten has been an announcer for years.

    So cut him some slack for this.

  3. No idea why, but these former players seem to get almost no training when it comes to announcing jobs. It’s like some executive was a fan and decided that his hero should get a job so the guy is hired no questions asked, handed a microphone 2 minutes before air time, and you get whatever you get.

    A few years back Bill Maas was the poster child for this: He never knew anybody’s name. Pronunciation wasn’t as much the issue as that he simply wouldn’t know who guys were. He’d either call them by the wrong name or just not identify them at all. And he hung on in broadcasting for probably a decade like that.

  4. Would it be asking too much to hire skilled announcers for Monday Night Football. Just compare this crew to Sunday and Thursday night games, MNF is amateur hour!

  5. Given how bad the ESPN MNF trio is right now, mispronouncing a name is the least of their problems. They’re worse than video game announcers.

  7. I’d prefer people that took broadcasting in college to be a professional broadcaster than amateur ex athletes that went to college to play football.

  8. How do you just pluck this guy off the field and throw him into the booth? Broadcasting LIVE TV is not easy, and very few are cut out to do it at a skillful, non-annoying level.

    Witten is not one of them, though they’ll probably give him time to become acclimated. Romo is just as annoying. Must just be those former Dallas players.

    I get why they want someone fresh out of their playing careers, but some of these guys don’t really articulate anything beyond cliches and obvious things. This is why Collinsworth is the best.

