Eagles put Mike Wallace on IR, sign Jordan Matthews

The Eagles made the expected move to address their short-term lack of receiver depth.

The team announced the signing of former Eagles wideout Jordan Matthews, putting Mike Wallace on injured reserve to create the roster spot.

Wallace suffered a broken fibula last week, and becomes the second Eagles wideout on IR already this season, joining Mack Hollins. Putting him there leaves the option to bring him back later this season open.

Alshon Jeffery has yet to return from his shoulder injury, leaving them with Nelson Agholor, Shelton Gibson, and Kamar Aiken before today’s move.

Matthews was their 2014 second-round pick, but was traded to the Bills last offseason for cornerback Ronald Darby. He was in camp with the Patriots this summer, but was released with a settlement after picking up a hamstring injury in the preseason. Injuries have been a hallmark of Matthews’ career, but the Eagles can’t afford to be picky at the moment.