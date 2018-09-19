Ezekiel Elliott ready to put it all together in Week Three

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott has yet to have his first 100-yard game this season, and he has had a long run of 19 yards.

The Cowboys star running back ranks seventh in the NFL in rushing with 147 yards.

The best, Elliott promises, is yet to come.

“I think we are really close to where we need to be,” Elliott said. “We are one block, one man away from hitting some big ones. We have to keep working, got to keep staying disciplined, stay focused and just keep grinding and get ready to execute.”

Elliott, who led the league in rushing as a rookie in 2016, gained 133 yards on 41 carries in the first two games his rookie season and 112 yards on 33 totes in the first two games of last season. So he’s actually off to the fastest start of his career.

Elliott has averaged 112.7 yards in his career after Week Two.

He expects the third week to be the turning point again this season.

“I think it does feel that way just the way we’ve progressed from Week One to Week Two and finally kind of getting it together Week Two and getting a little momentum and making sure that we take what built up to last week and carry it over and get better,” Elliott said.