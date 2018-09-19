FanDuel mistakenly takes a long-shot bet, refuses to pay off

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 19, 2018, 12:23 PM EDT
As legal sports betting expands across America, more bettors than ever before are placing legal wagers. And in theory, that should make gambling more reliable: A bookie might disappear and stiff you if he owes you a small fortune, but a legal, regulated business shouldn’t.

Unfortunately for a bettor in New Jersey, legal, regulated businesses don’t always pay off either.

FanDuel accidentally listed the Broncos at 750-1 odds at one point during Sunday’s game, and a fan who noticed that put in a $110 bet. The Broncos won, which should have meant the bettor was owed $82,500.

But FanDuel says it obviously didn’t mean to list the Broncos at such long odds, shouldn’t have accepted the bet, and won’t pay it off.

“The wager in question involved an obvious pricing error inadvertently generated by our in-game pricing system,” FanDuel said in a statement.

The bettor, Anthony Prince, says when he tried to collect his $82,500, he was offered $500 and skybox seats for three Giants games. He says a FanDuel employee told him he was lucky to get even that.

“The other guy said, ‘You should take what we give you because we don’t have to give you [anything] at all.’ I said, ‘Wow, for real?’” Prince told 12 News New Jersey.

It’s easy to see where FanDuel is coming from: If some glitch in a system accidentally lists odds at 1 trillion-to-one, and someone wins a bet at those odds, it would seem silly to say FanDuel should be forced to declare bankruptcy because of a glitch. But it still feels like Prince is getting a raw deal. He placed a bet. FanDuel took his money. And then they informed him they weren’t paying. What good is legalizing and regulating betting if problems like this can’t be prevented?

56 responses to “FanDuel mistakenly takes a long-shot bet, refuses to pay off

  4. FanDuel is right. Typos resulting in pricing errors happen in the real world. They happen in grocery stores, financial markets, etc. Anthony Price is a moron if he thought those were real odds.

  5. It’s no different than a slot machine in a casino errantly hitting the jackpot. They won’t pay out either. That’s just one downside to gambling, the house can make mistakes, the player can’t.

  11. I see both sides here. 3 games of skybox seats and $500 ain’t too shabby tho. I wonder what the amount was that he should have won had there been no error. . . .

  12. Why am I having a hard time believing that if the roles were reversed and he lost the bet that they wouldn’t have any problem overlooking the glitch and just keeping his money?

  13. “But it still feels like Prince is getting a raw deal. He placed a bet. FanDuel took his money. And then they informed him they weren’t paying.”
    ================================

    I believe FanDuel and the relevant law says they only need to pay the corrected odds. The true odds would’ve netted Mr. Prince $18 on the $110 bet (ie payout of $128), so the offer of $500 plus 3 game skybox tickets were well above that standard.

    Obviously, it was an incorrect odds since they corrected it within a minute on the system.

  15. perfectly legal, ive seen glitches on slot machines pay out two or three time what there maximum is set at(i.e. jackpot should be $1500, even displays the $1500- as the jackpot but when you spin it is paying out at the higher amount,the owner is only required to pay the real maximum as long as they fix the machine when notified of the issue. 750 to 1 odds is most defiantly a damn glitch that this person caught and tried to exploit knowing it couldn’t be right

  16. Fan Duel should lose their license in the state of NJ. They should have systems in place that before accepting the money actually verifies the best/odds is not an outlier. And they should immediately refund his money. I do not think they should be forced to pay off a bet in the same way glitches in Airline reservation systems should not allow you to fly first class to China for 10 dollars. But it is pretty clear that the systems employed by this entity are not adequate.

  19. They advertised a certain line which drew attention and action from a bettor. The company should have software that will only allow certain bets to be input, such as anything over 50:1 go to supervisor, 100:1 goes to manager. Every retail business has these constraints. Wake up and offer more for your mistake

  21. I dont gamble enough to know the law behind this type of situation, but it seems a lot like if there is a banking error. If you deposit a $250 check but the bank accidentally gives you $250,000 you don’t get to keep that.

    He noticed the error, tried to take advantage of it, come on, just take the skybox seats and enjoy the game!

  23. Fanduel then attempts bullying the customer, who is to say that the 750:1 odds was not a mistake but an enticement. Fanduel lost the bet – pay

  28. Fanduel is second to none they go above and beyond for their players! i speak from experience its the only site I use it clearly was an error and he was offerd a compensation to make him more then whole 500$ plus sky box seats to 3 giants games.in the words of dmx stop being greedy!

  29. If some glitch in a system accidentally lists odds at 1 trillion-to-one, and someone wins a bet at those odds, it would seem silly to say FanDuel should be forced to declare bankruptcy because of a glitch

    ———

    I totally disagree. They need to own whatever they put out there. I don’t buy the ‘system glitch’ excuse, in this instance or any other. It’s either a data entry error or an incorrect algorithm.

    ‘System glich’ is a freaking cop out.

  32. should pay him. It was the listed bet. If I am in a store and they label something with the wrong price…guess what…

  33. Im not american, but in Brazil that is the law. If the price of a product is clearly wrong (like a car that cost 30k going for 3k because someone typed wrong) the retailer doesnt need to Go trought the Deal, only give back what the customer paid). I think its Fair.

  35. So if I make a $1000 bet with Fan Duel and lose I can say my computer glitched and I only wanted to make a $1 bet? It’s only fair right? This guy will get his money and there’s a million lawyers wanting the case.

  37. I would stay away from the FFL sites for real betting. I had draftkings rip me off too. Not to this level. Now I use Caesars. Site is not great, but they have been in the business and know what they are doing.

  40. Well, so much for FanDuel. Obviously a dirtbag organization. It was their mistake, the error won’t cause them any lasting harm or force them into bankruptcy, so what’s the problem….pay the man. I would be curious to see if FanDuel’s errant policies are in writing somewhere for the bettor to actually read before he planks down his money. Much akin to a blackjack dealer ‘busting’ and then telling the people at the table he made a mistake by turning over that last card. Give me a break.

  42. willyalistentothis says:
    September 19, 2018 at 12:27 pm
    FanDuel is right. Typos resulting in pricing errors happen in the real world. They happen in grocery stores, financial markets, etc. Anthony Price is a moron if he thought those were real odds.
    ————————————-
    In most states, stores showing pricing errors are required to honor them…

  43. It was 750-1 odds that induced the bet in the first place. FanDuel is taking a win-win scenario here, which is wrong. If the bettor loses, FanDuel enticed the bet with great odds, and they keep the money, and if the bettor wins, they say “glitch, we don’t have to pay.”

    While some might say the bettor would have lost anyway if the odds were accurate, so it doesn’t matter. That view is flawed because at lower odds, the bettor might not have made the bet in the first place to lose.

    This is just wrong.

  44. If this how they want to play then customers should not have to pay until after the game and have the right to say it was a mistake when they lose and not pay, just like this crooked company.

  46. I always knew these daily fantasy sites were a scam and this proves it! They should have an employee checking the odds generated by their pricing system before they are posted on the website and not rely on an obviously flawed software to post the correct odds.

    This will end up getting settled in court. FanDuel will not stay in business for much longer if bettors have to continually take the company to court to get their payouts!

  49. I would have told them they should have hired better developers for their in game odds. I could see this ending in a lawsuit. Of course it’s gambling so I am sure the rules are rigged in the houses favor.

  50. 750 to 1 being “obviously erroneous” is subjective. There were times in that game where Denver was an enormous underdog to come back, who is to say what those odds should have been? They put up a line, did not honor it.

  52. so ive read of casino’s not paying off on glitches in slot machines…now online betting? what’s next claiming a dealer didn’t mean to give a player blackjack on a large bet….

  54. I’m curious what Florio’s perspective is on this. I believe the fact that they accepted the bet and took his money creates a legal binding contract. They owe this man $82,500.

    There are incredibly, incredibly simple protections that should already be written into their code to avoid mistakes like this from becoming executed bets. Something as simple as any bet greater than X:1 odds has to be manually approved by a FanDuel employee. It’s actually shameful that their service does not already have those protections.

    If I were FanDuel, I would pay this man $82,500 and take it as a very expensive lesson in complacency.

  55. LOL at all these noobs to sports betting. Clearly the line was wrong, and the employee was right that he’s lucky to be getting what he is.

    Standard practice to invalidate the bet. Surprised they didn’t do it and return his $110 to him when they caught it.

