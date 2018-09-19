Giants claim Stacy Coley off waivers from Vikings

Getty Images

The Giants have claimed receiver Stacy Coley off waivers from the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur coached Coley last year when Shurmur served as offensive coordinator of the Vikings.

The Vikings made Coley a seventh-round pick in 2017, and he played in four games last season with one kickoff return for 19 yards.

In two games this season, Coley played 19 offensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps. Kirk Cousins targeted him once Sunday against the Packers, but Coley otherwise had no statistics this season.

He became expendable when the Vikings signed receiver Aldrick Robinson on Monday.