Greg Olsen out of boot, working on side after breaking foot

It will still likely be several weeks before Greg Olsen is back on the field. But the fact it’s even an option is good news for the Panthers.

Via Brendan Marks of the Charlotte Observer, Olsen was working on the side with athletic trainers during practice, and wasn’t wearing a walking boot. In a video clip from Bill Voth of team website, Olsen was shown doing some basic movement drills, at nothing approaching full speed.

Olsen broke his right foot again in the opener, after missing most of last year with the same injury.

He has opted to not have surgery, at least until after the season. Prior to last year’s injury, went 10 years without missing a game, and was the first tight end in league history to record three straight 1,000-yard seasons.

The fact the team didn’t put him on IR to give them a roster spot for eight weeks suggests he’ll be back sooner rather than later, which is good news considering the other injury issues they’ve had on their offensive line (both starting tackles on IR, Pro Bowl right guard Trai Turner in concussion protocol).