Jason Peters set to play, Jay Ajayi day to day

Getty Images

The Eagles know they will have quarterback Carson Wentz back in the lineup this weekend, but there were a few other availability questions on offense for head coach Doug Pederson to answer at his Wednesday press conference.

Left tackle Jason Peters left last Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers with a quad injury and running back Jay Ajayi was in and out of the game due to a back injury, but it looks like there’s a chance both will be able to face the Colts. Pederson said that Peters will play and he described Ajayi as “day to day” heading into Sunday.

Pederson said the same thing about Darren Sproles, although he said he expects Sproles to be out longer than Ajayi. Pederson also gave an update on wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who won’t play this week as he continues to rehab his surgically-repaired shoulder.

Pederson compared his status to where Wentz was a couple of weeks ago in terms of doing more full team work in practice and said this would be a “big week” in terms of Jeffery’s progress.