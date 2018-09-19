Jets waive ArDarius Stewart

Getty Images

The Jets have waived receiver ArDarius Stewart, the team announced Wednesday.

Stewart served a two-game suspension for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy. He was on a two-day roster exemption after returning Monday, forcing the Jets to make a decision by 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The Jets selected Stewart in the third round of the 2017 draft.

He caught six passes for 82 yards in 15 games last season. Stewart also contributed 27 rushing yards on seven carries.

Stewart made five catches for 41 yards in the preseason.