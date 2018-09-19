Jordan Matthews “loved” his year in Buffalo

Getty Images

Apparently 17 years without a playoff berth wasn’t the only drought that ended in Buffalo last year.

New Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews told reporters in Philadelphia he would always look back fondly on the one season he spent with the Bills, for a noble reason that might not get him invited back to the Chamber of Commerce meeting.

Via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, Matthews said he’s a father now because of his year with the Bills.

“There wasn’t anything to do there but each other,” Matthews said.

After being traded to the Bills last spring, Matthews married professional soccer player Cheyna Williams in February. They met while they were students at Vanderbilt, and she eventually transferred to Florida State and won a national title.

She currently plays for the Washington Spirit, but was out for the year because of the pregnancy.