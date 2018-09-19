Josh Gordon practices in Jimmy G’s old number

AP

New England’s new J.G. is wearing the same number worn by the team’s former J.G.

Yes, receiver Josh Gordon is at Patriots practice. And he’s wearing No. 10.

This apparently means that the deal announced as a done deal is finally a done deal, even though coach Bill Belichick suggested in a Wednesday morning session with reporters that it’s not a done deal.

Gordon’s debut could come Sunday night against the Lions. In his only career game against former Patriots defensive coordinator (now Lions coach) Matt Patricia, Gordon caught seven passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. Which actually was an improvement; Gordon had 261 yards the prior weekend against the Jaguars and 237 the week before that against the Steelers.