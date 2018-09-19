Justin Britt day-to-day with shoulder injury, Ethan Pocic also missing practice with ankle injury for Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks have a pair of injuries on their offensive line ahead of this week’s meeting with the Dallas Cowboys.

Center Justin Britt injured his right shoulder diving into a pile attempting to recover a Russell Wilson fumble in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Chicago Bears.

“He’s got a sore shoulder,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “He’s going to go day-to-day, see if he can play on the weekend. We’ll find out.”

Meanwhile, left guard Ethan Pocic did not practice either on Wednesday due to an ankle injury that had him in a walking boot at practice.

Pocic can also play center and would be a reserve option there if Britt is unable to play. Pocic also being injured would throw a wrench into that possible course of action, however.

Joey Hunt replaced Britt at center for the remainder of Monday night’s game against Chicago and would likely draw that assignment again this week against Dallas. He has just one career start as a rookie in 2016 against Tampa Bay, though he’s appeared in 11 career games mostly on special teams. The team also signed Marcus Henry to the practice squad to be a possible fallback option at center this week. He spent the offseason with the team before being released during roster cuts.

Pocic’s ankle issue may not keep him off the field this week. Carroll said before practice that both Pocic and Hunt would be options to replace Britt at center if necessary.

“We’ll see how that goes,” he said. But Pocic can play and Joey. Joey played well in the game, so we’re in good shape either way.”

Linebacker K.J. Wright and wide receiver Doug Baldwin also did not practice, though Carroll left open the possibility of Wright’s return to the lineup this week after knee surgery the final week of the preseason.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner (groin), right guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring), cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) and safety Delano Hill (hamstring) were all back at practice after missing last week’s game in Chicago. Russell Wilson was also listed on the injury report with a hamstring strain, but was a full participant.