Lane Johnson: Carson Wentz doesn’t have to be Superman

Getty Images

Carson Wentz will be back in the Eagles starting lineup against the Colts this Sunday and there’s a lot of excitement in Philadelphia about the final step in his recovery from last year’s knee injury.

There isn’t an expectation that Wentz is going to be chargerd with putting the team on his shoulders, however. The Eagles were able to win the Super Bowl after Wentz was injured and the 1-1 start to this season may not be ideal, but they’re hardly in position where Wentz is being asked to save the season.

That’s the gist of the message that right tackle Lane Johnson sent to the quarterback this week.

“All he has to do is just be Carson Wentz,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “You don’t have to be Superman. You don’t have to go out of the way to make plays, just do what you do. Don’t overcomplicate it. He just needs to be him. He’s super-talented, super-humble, and works hard man, so he’ll be fine.”

Center Jason Kelce and cornerback Jalen Mills stressed the need for the offensive line and defense need to do their parts to make life easier for Wentz. That’s no different from the plan when Nick Foles was playing quarterback and accomplishing it should make for a smooth transition back to life with Wentz.