Leonard Fournette expected to practice Wednesday, T.J. Yeldon isn’t

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette did not practice at all last week due to the hamstring injury that ultimately kept him from playing against the Patriots.

It appears this week will get off to a better start for Fournette. The Jaguars released a list of players that are set to appear on their first injury report of the week along with whether they are expected to practice and Fournette was not part of the latter group.

The Jaguars offense looked just fine without Fournette against New England. Blake Bortles threw four touchdowns and they ran for 104 yards on 24 attemps with T.J. Yeldon leading the way on the ground.

They may not have Yeldon against Tennessee this week, though. Yeldon is expected to be out due to an ankle injury as the team starts the practice week.