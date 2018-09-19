LeSean McCoy case takes a strange turn

Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy has yet to face criminal charges or significant NFL scrutiny for the claim that he instigated the vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, in July. Based on a new document signed by the mother of his six-year-old son, McCoy could still be in real trouble.

Stephanie Maisonet has filed an affidavit in the lawsuit filed by Cordon against McCoy, and it contains some significant allegations.

First, Maisonet claims that, on the day before the attack, she heard McCoy say of Cordon, “I need to get this bitch out of my house.”

Second, Maisonet claims that, on the day before the attack, Tamarcus Porter informed her that McCoy would be unable to pick up his son as scheduled. Maisonet claims it was the first time McCoy ever had to reschedule picking up the child.

Third, Maisonet claims that McCoy contacted her directly after the attack and “talked badly about Delicia Cordon.” McCoy allegedly suggested that, if Maisonet assists him in connection with the allegation that he was responsible for the home invasion that led to the attack, “he will concede in our custody case by allowing me to enroll my son in school in Miami.” Maisonet contends that McCoy previously had “been fighting so hard against that during our custody battle.”

Fourth, Maisonet alleges that McCoy’s mother contacted Maisonet “and tried to persuade me into being a character witness” for McCoy, and that “[r]eluctantly, I agreed to help him because I believed that I was acting in the best interest of our son.”

Fifth, and perhaps most importantly, Maisonet says that the gave Porter the password to her Instagram account, allowing him to post a comment on her behalf. In the comment, Porter allegedly wrote that the allegations from Cordon that McCoy abused Maisonet’s child “were false and that Delicia Cordon was trying to ruin him.” Maisonet now claims that she “knew the allegations were true” and that she “made a report” about McCoy abusing her son before the home invasion and attack on Cordon. “Our son would often come home with bruises in which I would consistently receive outlandish excuses as to where the bruises would come from.”

“I feel like I am sending our son to a monster every two weeks,” Maisonet said in the affidavit.

McCoy responded via social media, posting this statement on Twitter: “The allegations made against me today regarding my relationship with my son are provably false, outrageously inaccurate and offensive. I have a loving and close knit relationship with my son. That young boy is my whole life. With a custody case coming up in November, I can see why these false allegations are surfacing.”

The broader circumstances continue to be curious, at best. Either the invasion of the home owned by McCoy, the alleged robbery of jewelry purchased for Cordon by McCoy, and the vicious assault of Cordon was an inside job or one hell of a coincidence. It seems that there’s plenty of evidence to unpack, if the authorities and/or the NFL want to get to the bottom of the question of whether it’s the former.