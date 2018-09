Getty Images

The Lions are banged up in the secondary at the moment, so they brought back a familiar face.

The team announced that cornerback Deshawn Shead had been re-signed.

He was in camp with the Lions this offseason, but was released at final cuts. He was coming back after missing most of 2017 following his ACL tear in the playoffs the previous season.

Lions cornerback Darius Slay suffered a concussion last week, putting his status for this week’s game against the Patriots in question.