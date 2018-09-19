Marcus Mariota says his nerve needs time “to settle down”

Getty Images

Marcus Mariota was a limited participant in practice Wednesday as the Titans quarterback continues his rehab to build the strength back in his hand.

“They way they explained it to me, it’s like when you strum a guitar string,” Mariota said, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “When that string settles down, that’s kind of similar to how my nerve is. My nerve has kind of been strummed and it’s going to take it’s time to settle down.

“It’s really the whole hand, but the numbness and the tingliness is a couple fingers, the weakness is kind of the whole hand and that’s what I’ve been working on.”

Mariota injured his right elbow on a hit by Miami defensive lineman William Hayes in the season opener. Mariota was active against the Texans on Sunday but did not see the field as backup Blaine Gabbert played.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Mariota’s elbow is showing improvement. But the nerve issue continues to affect Mariota’s grip.

“I wake up, the first thing I do is kind of mess around with my hand,” Mariota said, clenching and unclenching his hands. “Honestly, I think it’s close.

“I’m sure they are watching, they are paying attention to see how [the ball] is coming out. Ultimately we’ll all kind of come together to make a decision.”

Mariota wore a glove Sunday to help his grip, though he made limited throws in pregame warmups. He wore a modified glove minus two fingers at practice Wednesday, according to Kuharsky.

“Just trying to find whatever works,” Mariota said. “Trying to figure out hat’s going to help me get out there and feel comfortable.”