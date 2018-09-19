Marcus Maye set to miss third straight game for Jets

Getty Images

The Jets played their first two games without safety Marcus Maye and it looks like it will be at least Week Four before he makes his first appearance of the 2018 season.

The team released the final injury report for Thursday’s game in Cleveland and Maye is listed as doubtful with a foot injury, which is the same listing he received before each of the first two games. Doug Middleton got the start alongside Jamal Adams at safety in those games and has played all but five of the team’s defensive snaps.

Linebacker Josh Martin also missed the first two games of the year and he has been ruled out again with a concussion. Jordan Jenkins, Brandon Copeland and Frankie Luvu have been the outside linebackers with Martin out of the lineup.

Tight end Neal Sterling has also been ruled out with a concussion. He was injured in last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins. Chris Herndon and Eric Tomlinson should see the most time at tight end in his absence.