Mark Ingram gets workout in with Lane Kiffin at Florida Atlantic

Getty Images

Saints running back Mark Ingram is on his own for two more weeks, while he serves his four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

And without a pro team to practice with, he tapped into his college roots to keep himself ready.

According to Chris Low of ESPN, the former Alabama running back met up with former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin at Florida Atlantic University, where Kiffin is now head coach.

“He wasn’t allowed to practice with our team because of the new NCAA rules against that, but when we were done, we padded him up and put him through a workout, me and [FAU running backs coach] Kevin Smith,” Kiffin said. “He got after it and wants to make sure he’s ready to go and in football shape when he gets back with the Saints.

“It’s the least I could do. We’re both part of the Alabama family.”

Ingram was already gone from Alabama when Kiffin arrived in 2014, and Kiffin’s departure from Alabama was not a happy one (though they didn’t use an overhead projector like late Raiders owner Al Davis). But having a former Heisman Trophy winner around keeps Kiffin’s current program in the news, and selling an upstart FAU program is ultimately Kiffin’s primary job.