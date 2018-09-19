Michael Bidwill confirms his support for Brett Kavanaugh

Getty Images

The political story of the moment (at least as of a moment or two ago) arose from the 11th-hour complication to the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. And one of the owners in a league that is desperate to get out of politics (except when it wants to get into politics) has reiterated his support for Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh has become the target of a sexual misconduct allegation from his time in high school, and a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee is set for next Monday.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, a high-school classmate of Kavanaugh’s, previously joined in a letter supporting Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. A Cardinals spokesman has now told Deadspin.com that owner Michael Bidwill had no knowledge of the allegation against Kavanaugh, and that Bidwill still supports Kavanaugh despite the allegation.

The Cardinals spokesman also told Deadspin.com that Bidwill was not the unnamed other classmate mentioned in the letter accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, and that Bidwill didn’t know who the other classmate was.

The allegation against Kavanaugh has created significant controversy, for obvious reasons. Though he never was, and never could be, prosecuted or sued, the core question becomes whether the allegation can, will, or should prevent a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land. Much of that will hinge on the credibility of Kavanaugh and the credibility of his accuser if/when they testify in an open hearing, along with any other evidence that could corroborate or debunk their versions of the events.