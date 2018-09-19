Mike Tomlin says he disciplined Antonio Brown for missing work on Monday

AP

On Tuesday, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin didn’t have much to say about receiver Antonio Brown‘s decision not to show up for work on Monday. On Wednesday, Tomlin said everything he needed to say.

“He and I met yesterday for an extended period of time,” Tomlin said after practice, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “I’ll leave the nature of that conversation between us. There was discipline involved for his missed meeting on Monday.”

Brown’s no-show came on the same day he responded to a former Steelers P.R. employee’s tweet claiming that Brown is lucky to be in an offense with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger by saying, “Trade me let’s find out.” Brown’s agent said in a statement that Brown does not want to be traded.

It’s still not clear, however, what he really wants. Or, perhaps more accurately, what’s really bothering him. But Brown has had multiple incidents in recent days, and it’s not clear why he has been acting out.