NFL fines Ravens for violating in-game communications rules in preseason

The Ravens have been busted for breaking the NFL rules about coach-to-player communications during preseason games.

The NFL fined the Ravens $200,000, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

League rules say only one player at a time may be on the field wearing helmets with coach-to-player communications receivers. The Ravens apparently had two players on the field at the same time with the specially equipped helmets.

The report doesn’t say which two players were on the field with the helmets at the same time, but presumably it would be two quarterbacks. On some plays in the preseason the Ravens used combinations of Joe Flacco, Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III on the field in two-quarterback formations.

The Ravens have also used Flacco and Jackson on the field simultaneously in the regular season, but there’s no indication in the report that they broke the rules in the regular season.

This is the second time this year that the Ravens have found themselves in trouble for violating league policies. In June they were docked two days of Organized Team Activities, and Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and coach John Harbaugh were both fined, for violating practice rules.