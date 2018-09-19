Packers activate Aaron Jones, cut Deante Burton

Getty Images

The Packers activated running back Aaron Jones on Wednesday before his roster exemption expired. They cut cornerback Deante Burton to make room.

Jones served a two-game suspension for violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy. It stemmed from his October arrest when he admitted during a traffic stop to smoking marijuana.

The Packers claimed Burton off off waivers from the Falcons last week. He was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Burton signed with the Falcons as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Kansas State after the 2017 draft. He spent his entire rookie season on Atlanta’s practice squad.

Burton started this season on the Falcons’ practice squad but was elevated to the active roster before the season opener. He played five defensive snaps and 18 on special teams against the Eagles, making one tackle on defense.