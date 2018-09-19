Patrick Mahomes wins another AFC offensive player of the week

AP

It would have been hard for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to improve on his opener.

He did it anyway.

#AsExpected, Mahomes was named AFC offensive player of the week for the second week in a row, after his six-touchdown outburst against the Steelers.

Mahomes was 23-of-28 for 326 yards against the Steelers, an 82.1 completion percentage which is not unheard of for an Andy Reid offense but not what many expect from a quarterback who was often described as a chance-taker prior to taking over for Alex Smith.

His 10 touchdowns in the first two weeks stands as a new league record, and given the offensive talent around him, he has a chance to continue setting records as he learns how to be a starter.