Patriots bring back cornerback Cyrus Jones

Getty Images

The Patriots appeared to be admitting a mistake, when they released 2016 second-round pick Cyrus Jones at final cuts.

Now they’ve brought him back.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots have signed Jones off the Ravens practice squad.

Jones played sparingly as a rookie and missed all of last season with a torn ACL. But when you’re drafted 60th overall, you get more chances.

In the short term, he offers secondary depth and punt return abilities.

UPDATE 9:29 a.m. ET: To make room for Jones on the roster, they’re releasing running back Kenjon Barner, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.