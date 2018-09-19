Patriots bring back cornerback Cyrus Jones

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 19, 2018, 9:08 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Patriots appeared to be admitting a mistake, when they released 2016 second-round pick Cyrus Jones at final cuts.

Now they’ve brought him back.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots have signed Jones off the Ravens practice squad.

Jones played sparingly as a rookie and missed all of last season with a torn ACL. But when you’re drafted 60th overall, you get more chances.

In the short term, he offers secondary depth and punt return abilities.

UPDATE 9:29 a.m. ET: To make room for Jones on the roster, they’re releasing running back Kenjon Barner, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Patriots bring back cornerback Cyrus Jones

  2. I think it’s insulting that Tom Brady, the greatest QB who ever graced an NFL field with his presence, has to stoop beneath his level to play these wussy teams that clearly don’t belong in the same sentence as the back to back AFC Champs, soon to be 6 time World Champions and the NFL’s Greatest Dynasty.

    I think it’s long past time to fold them all and let’s get some new teams in here who will give the GOAT Tom Brady and the Patriots some real competition. The GOAT Tom Brady will appreciate it, as we all will.

    Brady correctly understands that Wussies don’t belong in pro football, they belong stuffed in the locker at school. Period. So get them OUT of our league.

  4. Between his return gaffs and injuries, he never got much of a chance to actually play corner. I have no problem giving him another shot, especially after seeing Bortles impersonate Johnny U. How much worse can he be?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!