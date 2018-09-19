Rams place wide receiver Mike Thomas on injured reserve

Getty Images

To create a roster spot for the addition of kicker Sam Ficken on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams placed wide receiver Mike Thomas on injured reserve.

Thomas injured his groin in the Rams’ season opening victory over the Oakland Raiders. He played just 12 special teams snaps against the Raiders before being injured.

Thomas has appeared in 24 games with the Rams over the last three seasons, catching eight passes for 130 yards. He will miss at least eight weeks before being eligible to return to the roster, which would be at the team’s discretion.

The Rams needed Ficken on the roster to kick for the immediate future as Greg Zuerlein is out due to a groin injury as well.