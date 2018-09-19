Rams promote KhaDarel Hodge, activate Jamon Brown

Getty Images

The Rams promoted receiver KhaDarel Hodge from the practice squad and activated right guard Jamon Brown from the suspended list.

Hodge joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Prairie View A&M. He appeared in all four preseason games, catching eight passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams were down to four receivers after placing Pharoh Cooper and Mike Thomas on injured reserve.

Brown served a two-game suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. He started all 16 games last season, but Austin Blythe might keep Brown on the sideline.

“I’m going to do whatever is asked of me,” Brown said, via Rich Hammond of the Southern California News Group. “Blythe, he played well the first two weeks and I think he earned and deserved every right to continue to keep that up.”

The Rams also announced they signed quarterback Brandon Allen and defensive end Marcus Martin to the practice squad.