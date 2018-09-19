Report: Case Keenum to miss practice with knee soreness

AP

The Broncos are expected to practice without their starting quarterback on Wednesday.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Case Keenum will sit out their first session of the week. The cause of the absence is knee soreness, but, per the report, it is not expected to impact Keenum’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Klis also reports that Keenum received treatment on the knee after the Broncos’ 20-19 win over the Raiders in Week Two. Keenum, who signed with Denver as a free agent, is 44-of-74 for 551 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions in a pair of wins this season.

Chad Kelly is the No. 2 quarterback for the Broncos and Kevin Hogan is also on the depth chart in Denver.