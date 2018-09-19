Reshad Jones out of practice with shoulder injury

Getty Images

The Dolphins kicked off the practice week without safety Reshad Jones.

Jones did not take part in Wednesday’s session due to a right shoulder injury he suffered in last Sunday’s victory over the Jets. Head coach Adam Gase said, via the Palm Beach Post, after practice that Jones’ condition has improved since he was initially hurt, but that he’s day to day in terms of being able to play against the Raiders this weekend.

Jones is no stranger to shoulder woes. He missed 10 games with a shoulder injury in 2016, although it was the left shoulder that time and Jones may have exacerbated the problem by playing through a torn labrum for an extended period of time.

First-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick could fill in for Jones if the veteran can’t play this weekend. The Dolphins also promoted safety Maurice Smith from the practice squad on Tuesday.