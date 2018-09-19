Robbie Gould named NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould is perfect this season, and he’s been awarded for it.

Gould, who was 3-for-3 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points in Sunday’s win over the Lions, has been named the NFC special teams player of the week.

The 35-year-old Gould is continuing his very strong play since the Bears cut him just before the start of the 2016 season. Bears G.M. Ryan Pace apparently thought Gould was past his prime, but Gould is 55-for-57 on field goals in three seasons since the Bears cut him. The four kickers who have kicked for the Bears since Gould’s departure are a combined 38-for-49.

Gould has now made a franchise-record 29 consecutive field goals. The 49ers struck Gould when they signed Robbie.