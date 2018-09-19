Ryan Fitzpatrick wins NFC offensive player of the week again

Getty Images

You could make an argument that Ryan Fitzpatrick deserved the NFC offensive player of the week award for his postgame attire.

Going to the podium wearing teammate DeSean Jackson‘s jacket and chains was a boss move, but it’s what Fitzpatrick is doing on the field that matters the most right now.

Fitzpatrick was 27-of-33 for 402 yards and four touchdowns as the Bucs beat the Eagles. The 144.1 passer rating was only marred by an interception, the only one he’s thrown this season.

He also won for Week One, and if they were giving MVP awards after two weeks, it would be down to him and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And until Mahomes comes to a postgame interview dressed as Andy Reid, we may still give the edge to Fitzpatrick.