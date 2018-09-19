Ryan Tannehill appears on injury report

Getty Images

All has gone well for the 2-0 Dolphins in 2018, but there’s one small caveat as Week Three approaches.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has landed on the injury report, with knee/ankle injuries.

The good news is that he fully participated in practice, notwithstanding the injuries. Which likely means that he’ll be able to keep practicing, and to keep playing, at least for now.

Tannehill missed all of the 2017 season with a torn ACL in his left knee. The currently injured knee was not specified in the injury report.

Not practicing for the Dolphins on Wednesday was safety Reshad Jones (shoulder). Limited in practice were defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (knee) and long snapper John Denney (shoulder). Three other players practiced in full: running back Kenyan Drake (abdomen), defensive end William Hayes (finger), and receiver DeVante Parker (finger).

Parker was inactive for the Week Two win over the Jets, even though he fully participated in practice on Thursday and Friday of last week. He said after the game that he wasn’t OK with that outcome.