Saints place Tommylee Lewis on IR

The Saints placed receiver/returner Tommylee Lewis on injured reserve Wednesday. New Orleans re-signed defensive tackle Jay Bromley to take his roster spot.

Lewis injured his knee while returning a punt last week against the Browns. He was on crutches in the locker room Wednesday, Larry Holder of The Athletic reports.

Before Sunday’s game, the Saints replaced Lewis with Taysom Hill as the primary kickoff returner. Hill returned his only kickoff 47 yards against the Browns.

Ted Ginn Jr. and Alvin Kamara are among the options to replace Lewis as the team’s punt returner.

The Saints also signed linebacker Darnell Sankey to the practice squad, releasing quarterback J.T. Barrett in a corresponding move.