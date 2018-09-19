Sam Darnold: Browns passing on me isn’t on my mind

Getty Images

In the months leading up to the draft, plenty of people thought that the Browns would take Sam Darnold with the first overall pick.

The quarterback spent a lot of time with the team, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam sat with Darnold’s parents during his pro day and got to know a lot about the organization, but the Browns ultimately went with Baker Mayfield. Darnold landed with the Jets and that means his third NFL start will come against the team that passed on him.

Darnold said that isn’t a big motivating factor as he gets ready for Thursday night’s game in Cleveland.

“No, I’m just going to go out there and play ball,” Darnold said, via Cleveland.com. “… I thought I could’ve ended up there or several other teams,” Darnold said. “I honestly haven’t even thought about it since I got drafted by the Jets.”

Darnold said that Mayfield is a player he is “looking forward to competing against” in the years to come. Tyrod Taylor will be running the Cleveland offense this week, although a strong game from Darnold that results in a Jets win could push his fellow rookie closer to the lineup for a team looking for their first win since 2016.