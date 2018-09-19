Sean McDermott: Nothing has changed with LeSean McCoy’s availability

Getty Images

The mother of Bills running back LeSean McCoy‘s son filed an affidavit in support of a lawsuit filed against McCoy by another ex-girlfriend that alleges McCoy is at fault for damages she suffered during a home invasion in July.

That lawsuit also includes an allegation that McCoy has been abusive toward his son and Stephanie Maisonet’s affidavit said “our son would often come home with bruises” and that she feels she is sending her son to a “monster” when he visits his father. McCoy denied the claims on Tuesday and pointed to an ongoing custody case as the reason behind them.

The Bills have not made any change to McCoy’s status as a result of the allegations included in the initial lawsuit and coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday that remains the case.

“LeSean McCoy reached out directly to me yesterday,” McDermott said. “I’ve been pleased with how he’s carried himself since training camp and nothing has changed regarding his availability.”

McCoy also spoke to the media on Wednesday.

“The only thing that I can control is being a great father and loving my son,” McCoy said. “This situation is going to be handled and it’s not going to distract [from] the responsibilities I have for this team.”

While the legal matters are not going to interfere with McCoy’s availability, he is dealing with a rib injury that left him limited in Wednesday’s practice.