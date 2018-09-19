Titans safety Dane Cruikshank named AFC special teams player of week

The Titans have shown a knack for making big plays on special teams this season, and a rookie is helping in a number of ways.

Titans safety Dane Cruikshank was named AFC special teams player of the week, primarily for his 66-yard touchdown.

On a fake punt, Cruikshank caught a pass from Kevin Byard, and took it the distance against an apparently unsuspecting Texans team.

But that’s not all he did, as the fifth-round pick from Arizona also led the team with a pair of special teams tackles.

Titans wideout Darius Jennings had a 94-yard kickoff return in Week One against the Dolphins, as they are making the kinds of big plays on special teams they need while they’re dealing with quarterback Marcus Mariota‘s elbow injury.