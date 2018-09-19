Vikings cut David Parry to get Tom Johnson on roster

Getty Images

The Vikings released defensive tackle David Parry. They needed the roster spot for the signing of defensive tackle Tom Johnson.

Johnson, who played for Minnesota from 2014-17, was released by Seattle last week.

Parry played only 12 of 77 snaps Sunday against Green Bay, but he had a sack of Aaron Rodgers and made two tackles.

Parry, 26, entered the league as a fifth-round pick of the Colts in 2015. In two seasons in Indianapolis, he made five sacks and 50 tackles in starting all 32 games.

The league, though, suspended Parry for four games last season after police alleged he stole a golf cart while intoxicated. His sentence was two years of supervised probation.

With the Saints last season, Parry appeared in only one game and made one tackle while spending time on the practice squad and injured reserve.

He signed with the Vikings in May.