Antonio Brown: If we’re not winning, I’m pissed off

September 20, 2018
Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown met with the media on Thursday for the first time since Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he was disciplined for failing to come to work on Monday.

Brown said it was a personal matter and that he offered no apologies for not being there. He also said that he informed Tomlin that he would be absent and, when asked if he thought it was right that he was disciplined, said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, he “could never go against the program or what these guys think is right for me.”

Brown referenced his Twitter response about a trade to a former Steelers employee and said he “can’t respond to people saying crazy stuff.” He said he does not want to be traded and attributed his anger during and after the game to the team’s 0-1-1 record.

“We were losing the game,” Brown said, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We haven’t won a game yet. I’m not on the sideline begging for the ball or making statements that you guys [say I] make. I’m pissed off. We’re losing. We suck … I’m committed to this program, this organization, I’m fully here. I go to work every day, about my business and I don’t take it for granted. My business is winning here, I come here to win. When we ain’t winning, you’re damn right I’m pissed off.”

Brown was asked if he expects to be on the field at the start of Monday’s game against the Buccaneers and responded that he didn’t have any reason to believe he would be anywhere but on the field helping the team try for its first win of the year.

46 responses to “Antonio Brown: If we’re not winning, I’m pissed off

  5. So I decided I could either show up and work my tail off to turn things around … or skip practice and pout like a little girl.

  6. What a baby. He’s getting paid millions. Act like a professional.

    “I go to work every day, about my business and I don’t take it for granted.” Ummm… except on Mondays?

  7. There’s constructive pissed-off and there is selfish and destructive pissed-off. Skipping work the next day after a tough loss falls into the latter category.

  11. Be honest about Ju-Ju people. Yes he’s good, but Antonio Brown puts the fear of God into defensive coordinators. Their scheme’s and attention to him are helping Ju-Ju. I hate the Steelers, but let’s be honest.

    This was a great response from Antonio. He’s definitely passionate about winning whether I agree with his methods of displaying that passion or not.

  14. If he wasn’t such a Diva, I, maybe, could fall for that line of crap. Long and short, the Steelers are in disarray right now, and the man in charge is not capable of calming the storm. You can’t be one of the guys, and still be in charge. I can’t think of one team that has had long term success with that type of HC. I guess you could lump Pete Carroll in that category, but the Seahawks won in spite of him, the same way the Steelers win in spite of Tomlin. IMO.

  15. Are we still talking about this guy? How many unhealthy distractions do the Steelers want? If it’s not Mike Tomlin tripping up kick returners, it’s Little Ben and his sex scandals or Bell and his temper tantrums. This team is out of control. They can’t beat the Jags or Patriots or Chiefs or even the Browns. Who can they beat? Maybe no one at this point.

  25. Does not sound like that is the source of his anger. LOL. If he were upset about losing, he should show up for work and work harder in practice. By not showing up, how can he improve his team’s chance of winning? It makes no sense. He should know that his excuse for not showing up is a bad one.

  26. “steelers need to take off the tag and spend the tag money on defense.’

    Lol exactly who would they spend it on at this point? All that’s available are low end free agents that in general won’t get anything but vet minimum.

  27. dirtysoufsavage says:
    September 20, 2018 at 1:34 pm
    Be honest “about Ju-Ju people. Yes he’s good, but Antonio Brown puts the fear of God into defensive coordinators. Their scheme’s and attention to him are helping Ju-Ju. I hate the Steelers, but let’s be honest.

    This was a great response from Antonio. He’s definitely passionate about winning whether I agree with his methods of displaying that passion or not.”

    —-
    AB gets a bad rap. Arguing with the OC on the sidelines ins’t a big deal. It wasn’t like he was throwing things and getting physcial. It didn’t even look like that much of an argument. He’s concerned about his AB brand, oftentimes to the detriment of other things. He’s all about his numbers, which mind you – at this point in his career are comparable to only one receiver, Jerry Rice. So yeah he’s a diva. But everything he does gets blown up in some crazy way. He is a workhorse, with a crazy work ethic. Monday was literally the only time he’s ever done anything like that and we don’t even know why. He went through a contract negotiation without holding out, running to the media, or acting like a baby. He’s got character flaws, but despite all that his teammates back him 100%. That says alot.
    As far as Juju goes, he’s exceeded any and all expectations I’ve had for him in his first season plus. I’m not going to put any limits on what he can achieve going forward. He’s 21 years old, best rookie WR last year and off to an incredible start this year. Who knows what he can do. He’s not AB, but AB wasn’t AB at 21 years old.

  33. AB, Jameis, FtizMagic, both teams throwing for 400 yards against each other. I for one, am looking forward to this cluster of a game. Make monday night football great again…

  36. I think his skipping practice was bull and Tomlin is too weak of a leader to do anything about it. But as far as his statement here today I have no problem with that. Its exactly how he should feel at this point. Hopefully we will niw see him handle it the right way.

