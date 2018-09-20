Antonio Brown: If we’re not winning, I’m pissed off

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown met with the media on Thursday for the first time since Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he was disciplined for failing to come to work on Monday.

Brown said it was a personal matter and that he offered no apologies for not being there. He also said that he informed Tomlin that he would be absent and, when asked if he thought it was right that he was disciplined, said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, he “could never go against the program or what these guys think is right for me.”

Brown referenced his Twitter response about a trade to a former Steelers employee and said he “can’t respond to people saying crazy stuff.” He said he does not want to be traded and attributed his anger during and after the game to the team’s 0-1-1 record.

“We were losing the game,” Brown said, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We haven’t won a game yet. I’m not on the sideline begging for the ball or making statements that you guys [say I] make. I’m pissed off. We’re losing. We suck … I’m committed to this program, this organization, I’m fully here. I go to work every day, about my business and I don’t take it for granted. My business is winning here, I come here to win. When we ain’t winning, you’re damn right I’m pissed off.”

Brown was asked if he expects to be on the field at the start of Monday’s game against the Buccaneers and responded that he didn’t have any reason to believe he would be anywhere but on the field helping the team try for its first win of the year.