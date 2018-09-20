Baker Mayfield catches 2-point conversion to knot game 14-14

AP

Baker Mayfield caught a 2-point conversion on a trick play, allowing the Browns to tie the Jets 14-14 late in the third quarter.

It has the Cleveland crowd dreaming of their first victory since Christmas Eve 2016, which was 635 days ago.

The third quarter belonged to the Browns, who trailed 14-0 before getting on the scoreboard with 23 seconds left in the first half on Mayfield’s first career drive. Cleveland trailed 14-3 at halftime.

Browns rookie Denzel Ward came up with his third turnover in three games to set up a 27-yard field goal by Greg Joseph with 5:21 remaining in the third quarter. The Browns have only 13 points off nine takeaways this season.

Mayfield, who replaced a concussed Tyrod Taylor, directed a seven-play, 69-yard drive late in the quarter. The big play was a 29-yard throw from Mayfield to Jarvis Landry to the Jets 1-yard line. Carlos Hyde ran it in on the next snap.

The Browns failed on their first 2-point attempt, but offsetting penalties gave them a second chance to tie the game. Landry threw a reverse pass to a wide-open Mayfield in the end zone on the second 2-point try.

Mayfield has completed 11 of 15 passes for 141 yards. He has overshadowed Sam Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick, who is only 10-for-22 for 107 yards.