Baker Mayfield leads Browns to first win in 635 days

Baker Mayfield didn’t start the game, so he won’t get credit for the win. But in Cleveland, the No. 1 overall pick is the hero today.

He brought the Browns back from a 14-0 deficit and led them to a 21-17 victory. It was the team’s first victory since Christmas Eve 2016.

It’s safe to say Tyrod Taylor, who left in the second quarter with a concussion, will not get his job back. The Mayfield Era has begun.

In a little over two quarters, Mayfield went 17-of-23 for 201 yards and a 100.1 passer rating. He also scored on a 2-point conversion, catching a pass from Jarvis Landry.

He became the first quarterback to come off the bench in his debut, throw for more than 200 yards and lead his team to its first win of the season since Fran Tarkenton for the 1961 Vikings, per Stats by stats.

Mayfield injected life into a stagnant Browns offense, with Cleveland gaining 323 yards. Taylor was only 4-of-14 for 19 yards before leaving.

Carlos Hyde ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, and Landry caught eight passes for 103 yards.

The Jets didn’t do much after taking a 14-0 lead, turning it over three times. Terrance Mitchell‘s interception of Sam Darnold with 11 seconds left, allowed Mayfield to line up in victory formation to end it.

Darnold, overshadowed by Mayfield, had a rough night. He went only 15-of-31 for 169 yards with two interceptions. The Jets finished with 268 yards.