Ben Roethlisberger declines comment on allegation in Stormy Daniels’ book

AP

The distraction-rich Steelers have another one, from an unlikely place.

On Thursday, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger declined comment regarding an allegation made in the new book from Stephanie Clifford. Better known as Stormy Daniels. Better known as the adult film actress who received $130,000 in the days before the 2016 election to buy her silence regarding an affair with then-candidate Donald Trump.

In her book, Clifford contends that, on the evening after her tryst with Trump, he asked Roethlisberger to walk Clifford to her hotel room. He did, and Clifford claims Roethlisberger requested a “good night kiss.” She claims he pushed on her door as they stood outside her hotel room.

“I was terrified,” Clifford writes. “I am rarely terrified.”

“Come on,” Roethlisberger said.

Clifford claims she closed the door and that Roethlisberger “stood outside, not leaving,” and then knocking on the door for several minutes before finally leaving.

Roethlisberger has nothing to gain by engaging Clifford on this point, especially since she doesn’t really accuse him of any wrongdoing. And it’s impossible to prove or disprove whether she was actually “terrified,” or whether he did anything that would have justified that reaction.

The alleged encounter occurred at the same Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament that resulted in Roethlisberger being sued for sexual assault in 2009.