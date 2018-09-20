Brent Grimes thinks he’ll play this week

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have not had cornerback Brent Grimes in the lineup while going 2-0 to start the season, but it looks like there’s a good chance that he’ll be back on Monday night.

Grimes popped up on the injury report the Friday before Week One with a groin injury and was listed as doubtful. He missed the win over the Saints and then missed practice all of last week before sitting out against the Eagles.

Grimes is getting back on the field Thursday, though, and said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, that he is “full go.” He also said he expects to play against the Steelers as the Bucs try to extend their season-opening winning streak.

Carlton Davis, Ryan Smith and M.J. Stewart have seen the most snaps at cornerback with Vernon Hargreaves landing on injured reserve after the first game of the season.