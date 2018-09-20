Broncos taking new approach to eastern travel this year

Getty Images

The Broncos played five games in the eastern time zone last season and they lost four of them by at least 10 points.

That’s led the team to reassess their travel plans for such games and they’ll be trying something new this season, starting with this weekend’s game in Baltimore. They’ll be flying out on Saturday and coach Vance Joseph said he believes it will allow the team’s focus to be solely on the game.

“We just want to go out and play the game,” Joseph said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “It’s all about mindset. We’re not going to worry about how far we’re traveling, what time the game starts—we don’t care. It’s going to probably rain on Sunday. We don’t care. I think pushing it back and just going on Saturday is all about our mindset and not worrying about going east, who we’re playing or where we’re playing. It’s worrying about the Broncos playing the best we can play. Our attitude this year is, ‘We don’t care about where we go or who we play or when we travel or where we travel.’ We’re just going to go play.”

After facing the Ravens, the Broncos will have a Week Five game against the Jets and a Week 13 game against the Bengals. We’ll see if this week’s results impact their travel plans for those games.