Browns favored at home for first time since 2015

Getty Images

The Browns host the Jets on Thursday night as they search for their first win since Week 16 of the 2016 season and oddsmakers believe they should get it.

Most sports books have the Browns listed as three-point favorites over their guests and that marks the first time that the Browns have been home favorites since being favored to beat the 49ers in Week 14 of the 2015 season. They were favored in Indianapolis in Week Three last season, but failed to cover in a 31-28 loss to the Colts.

They did cover the 2.5-point spread the last time they were favored at home. Isaiah Crowell ran for two touchdowns and Johnny Manziel hit Gary Barnidge for a touchdown pass in a 24-10 win that would be the final victory of the Mike Pettine era in Cleveland.

A win on Thursday would also allow the Browns to avoid extending their winless streak to 20 games. Their 17-game losing streak ended with a Week One tie against the Steelers.