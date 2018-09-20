Browns get first prime-time win since 2014

AP

Not only did the Browns win a game for the first time in 635 days, but they also won on Thursday a prime-time game for the first time in a lot longer than that.

Before tonight, Cleveland’s last win under the lights came in 2014, when they beat the Bengals 24-3 in early November.

The Browns are now 6-8 on Thursday nights, with a 4-2 record at home. The win over the Jets puts the reconstituted Browns (since 1999) at 7-16 in prime time. All time, the Browns are 23-32 in night games.

It could be the first of many prime-time wins for Baker Mayfield, who proved why the Browns took him with the first overall pick, and why so many other teams were quietly coveting a chance to snag him. The mood in the stadium changed immediately when he entered the game, and everything about his performance pointed to the kind of spark that he can bring to a team.

And so, inevitably, Mayfield will be taking over the starting job. Despite the oft-reiterated plan to keep him on the sidelines all season long, Mayfield ran with the first opportunity he received, and the only play for a long-suffering franchise that definitely isn’t suffering at this moment is to let him keep doing what he did tonight.