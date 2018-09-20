Browns have a chance to win tonight, but not many more through the bye week

Getty Images

The Browns beat the Chargers on Christmas Eve, 2016. The man who sometimes smells like beef and cheese has since made two spins around the globe, and the Browns have not yet won another game, roughly three months before the next time Artie Lange commits several billion home invasions via chimney.

But tonight could be the night that the Grinch Who Stole Football sees its heart grow just enough to deliver a win for the folks in Cleveland, and the free beer that will go along with it. The Jets will have played three games in 11 days, and they’ve had to process a disappointing loss on a short week with a rookie quarterback while preparing to face a team that they surely believe they can easily beat. The Browns, on the other hand, have acquitted themselves well defensively, generating a league-leading eight takeaways in two games, only five less than they mustered in all of 2017.

Of course, the Hue Jackson factor continues to hover over the entire operation. Consider this quote explaining the 0-1-1 start.

“We just have to make the plays,” Jackson told reporters on Tuesday. “Like I told our guys this morning, we have to make the plays that win games. We were not able to finish it last weekend. We were not able to finish it the weekend before that. If we get the opportunity, we have to nail it shut when they show up. That is what we have to do.”

Of course, maybe they would have finished on Sunday if someone had bothered to tell Jackson that the kicker is kicking with a groin injury, and if Jackson had insisted on a new kicker being added for a game in which multiple missed kicks kept the Browns from moving to 1-0-1. He can subtly lay blame on the players all he wants for not making plays at key moments, but a good coach can make the difference between losing and winning roughly three or four times per year. Conversely, a bad coach can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory three or four times per year, making a potentially close win into a close loss — and then attributing the outcome to players not making the plays needed to finish the game.

Some wonder whether Jackson will finally be finished if the Browns lose tonight. Unless it’s a Cornell-Hofstra slaughter, Jackson surely will be safe. The problem may come in the bye week, especially with this looming lineup of games: at Raiders, Ravens, Chargers, at Buccaneers, at Steelers, Chiefs, Falcons. Lose tonight, and 0-2-1 could end up being 0-9-1 after 10 games, with offensive coordinator Todd Haley then getting two weeks to get ready to lead the way for the final six games of the season.

A win tonight may not alter that outcome; though the Browns are favored to beat the Jets, they won’t be favored in any of the next seven games. So if the record through 10 games if 1-8-1, a long overdue pink slip finally may arrive.

For now, though, the focus is on the Browns having a real chance to secure a rare victory. So no more talk about how difficult it will be to win any of the next seven games after Week Three. Tonight, the Browns have a realistic chance to get to 1-1-1, which sounds a hell of a lot better than the 1-31 record that Jackson compiled in his first two seasons as coach.