Browns rule out Tyrod Taylor with a concussion

Getty Images

The Browns officially have ruled out Tyrod Taylor with a concussion.

That means the second half belongs to rookie Baker Mayfield, who will have a chance to bring the Browns back for their first victory since Christmas Eve in 2016.

The No. 1 overall pick completed 3 of 4 passes for 47 yards on his only drive, which led to a 45-yard field goal by Greg Joseph with 23 seconds remaining in the half. Mayfield also fumbled on a strip-sack by Jordan Jenkins, but Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio recovered.

Taylor went only 4-of-14 for 19 yards before leaving. He also had four carries for 22 yards.

The Jets lead 14-3.