C.J. Mosley returns to practice for Ravens

The Ravens welcomed a defensive starter back to practice on Thursday.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley injured his knee in last Thursday’s loss to the Bengals and didn’t practice on Wednesday with what has been diagnosed as a bone bruise. That diagnosis was seen as a positive after he was carted off the field a week ago.

Thursday brought another positive sign. Mosley was back on the practice field and the team’s website reports he ran and took part in individual drills. Friday will bring more information about his chances of playing against Denver and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale made it clear how important Mosley is to the team.

“Losing C.J. after the first three-and-out, that set us off balance a little bit, just like it would be if, I guess, your computers crashed or something right in the middle of a story that you’re writing,” Martindale said. “It took us time to get our thoughts together on how we were going to attack it, and I thought we did a much better job in the second half of the Cincinnati game.”

Defensive tackle Willie Henry, tight end Hayden Hurst and defensive tackle Michael Pierce remained out for Baltimore.