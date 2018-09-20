Chiefs receivers love their new offense

Getty Images

The Kansas City offense is still the Kansas City offense. But something apparently has happened in the transition from Matt Nagy to Eric Bienemy.

An NFL Films video captures Chiefs receivers talking about the new-but-not-new offense during Sunday’s win at Pittsburgh.

“It’s stupid there with the new guy,” Tyreek Hill says. “It’s stupid.”

“Much easier,” adds another receiver (apparently Chris Conley, but it’s impossible to know for certain whether it’s his voice). “I ain’t gotta think.”

“On me, I just go out there and play,” Hill replies. “Because I know if I’m not gonna be open, y’all are gonna be open.”

It helps to have an array of weapons that can’t be covered with one man. If one of them is covered with two, the rest will be running free. It also helps to have a quarterback who will pull the trigger on throwing the ball down the field, firing the ball to the open man with the kind of speed, force, and confidence that the offense hasn’t had in the past.