Christian Kirk out of practice after being rear-ended on highway Wednesday

Getty Images

The Cardinals got Larry Fitzgerald back on the practice field Thursday, but another member of the wide receiver group sat out the session.

Rookie Christian Kirk said that he was held out as a precautionary matter after his car was rear-ended by another vehicle on the highway Wednesday. Kirk said that the woman who hit him tried to leave the scene of the collision and that he had to follow her in order to get her license plate for the authorities.

Kirk said that he thinks he’s fine and expects to be back on the field Friday.

Fitzgerald sat out Wednesday’s practice with the hamstring injury that forced him out of last Sunday’s loss to the Rams. The expectation is that he’ll be available for this weekend’s game against the Bears.