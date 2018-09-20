Christian Kirksey inactive, but Jarvis Landry, Damarious Randall will play

Getty Images

The Browns won’t have linebacker Christian Kirksey tonight as Cleveland listed him among its inactives. He was listed as doubtful on the Browns’ status report with ankle and shoulder injuries.

But receiver Jarvis Landry (knee) and free safety Damarious Randall (heel) will play. Both entered as questionable.

The Browns’ other inactives are quarterback Drew Stanton, receiver Rod Streater, tight end Seth DeValve (hamstring), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle), defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo and defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence.

The Jets already had ruled out tight end Neal Sterling (concussion) and outside linebacker Josh Martin (concussion). Safety Marcus Maye, who was doubtful with a foot injury, also was among the Jets’ inactives.

Cornerback Derrick Jones, cornerback Juston Burris, offensive guard Dakota Dozier and defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi were the team’s other inactives.